North Korea test-fires strategic cruise missile, other weapons from new 5,000-ton naval destroyer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests from Kang Kon destroyer, reports media

North Korea has test-fired a strategic cruise missile and other weapons from a new 5,000-ton naval destroyer, with its leader Kim Jong Un overseeing tests, state media reported Sunday.

Kim observed tests of a cruise missile, naval artillery, automatic guns and electronic warfare means from the Kang Kon destroyer on Friday and ordered the warship to be commissioned into the country's navy within two months, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang launched the destroyer in June last year, about one month after it had tipped over during its initial launch attempt.

The South Korean military said Sunday that it detected the North's firing of a cruise missile from the warship toward the East Sea on Friday, and Seoul and Washington are analyzing the specifics, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The latest weapons tests were part of efforts to examine and confirm the ability to "apply various kinds of weapon systems on board the destroyer in combat."

Kim urged increased efforts to strengthen the country's war deterrent and combat capability.