Rocket blasts off from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province

China launches Long March-6C carrier rocket, placing 7 satellites into space Rocket blasts off from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province

China on Tuesday successfully launched a Long March-6C carrier rocket, placing seven satellites into space, state media reported.

The rocket blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province and sent the satellites into the planned orbit, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The latest launch marks the 665th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

In a related development, China postponed this year's launch of its Chang'e-7 lunar probe as it does not meet "launch conditions."

The launch therefore cannot take place during the planned window this year, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The assessment was conducted following the principle of prudence, reliability and absolute mission success.

The Chang’e-7 spacecraft was originally set to lift off in the coming days from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on southern Hainan island.