'These technologies are advancing so rapidly that safeguards are indispensable,' says Henna Virkkunen

EU technology chief warns of AI losing human control 'These technologies are advancing so rapidly that safeguards are indispensable,' says Henna Virkkunen

Henna Virkkunen, European Commission’s executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy, warned Tuesday about the risks of artificial intelligence slipping beyond human control.

Virkkunen told Finnish broadcaster Yle that the EU considers the possibility of humans losing control of AI to be one of the most serious security risks.

"These technologies are advancing so rapidly that safeguards are indispensable," she said.

Virkkunen stressed the need to ensure that such technologies operate within certain security constraints, with humans retaining ultimate control.

She also highlighted the significance of the EU addressing potential risks through regulation, pointing to the bloc’s AI Act, which requires providers to continuously assess risks and maintain specified safety mechanisms.

"I wouldn’t say I'm afraid of it, but of course it is a risk that has been taken into account — and must continue to be taken into account. We must ensure that AI models are safe, and that they are continuously assessed and monitored, including after they enter the market," Virkkunen said.

She reiterated the need for international cooperation, noting that international players take EU regulations into account.

"In this way, Europe is also helping to set the standards for AI," she said.