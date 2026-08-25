Trump calls for ‘durable, lasting peace’ in Ukraine, says Zelenskyy US president sends message to Ukrainian counterpart marking Ukraine’s 35th independence anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he received a “warm and heartening” Independence Day message from US President Donald Trump, who called for “a durable, lasting peace” in Ukraine.

Trump congratulated the Ukrainian people, praising their resilience, sacrifices, and confidence, Zelenskyy said in a statement through US social media company X.

“August 24 is a day to celebrate our enduring friendship built on 35 years of diplomatic relations, a bond that has only deepened since Ukraine gained its independence,” Trump said, according to Zelenskyy.

“Let us seize this moment to end the conflict and build a durable, lasting peace that unleashes the tremendous potential of Ukraine for generations to come,” Trump added.

Zelenskyy said Trump’s words “lift our spirits” and give hope that Ukrainian lives can be protected from Russian attacks and a dignified peace achieved.

“These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits and give hope that lives can be protected from Russia’s savage attacks and that a dignified peace can be achieved,” he said.