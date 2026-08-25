Spokesman Peskov accuses Ukraine of trying to ‘ideologically destabilize’ situation in Russia

Kremlin rejects claims of new wave of mobilization in Russia as ‘information canards’ Spokesman Peskov accuses Ukraine of trying to ‘ideologically destabilize’ situation in Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday rejected claims of a new wave of mobilization in Russia as “information canards.”

In an interview with RTVI, Peskov accused Ukraine of trying to “ideologically destabilize” the situation in Russia.

“You know, all of this is being planted by the Ukrainian authorities,” he said. “These are all just information canards, deliberately planted in the media.”

In recent months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed, citing an intelligence report, that Moscow was planning to mobilize between 300,000 and 500,000 additional troops following Russia's legislative elections this September.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial military mobilization, under which 300,000 reservists were called up. Ukraine has since periodically claimed Russia was preparing another mobilization wave.