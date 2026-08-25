Latest Pew survey reveals 55% of South Koreans expressed unfavorable view of US, up from 39% last year

Majority of South Koreans view US 'unfavorably,' 1st time in over 20 years: Survey Latest Pew survey reveals 55% of South Koreans expressed unfavorable view of US, up from 39% last year

For the first time in over two decades, a majority of South Koreans have an unfavorable opinion of the US, a survey showed.

Some 55% of the participants expressed an unfavorable opinion of the US, up from 39% last year, according to the survey conducted by the Washington-based Pew Research Center.

The survey, released Monday, revealed that 18% of respondents had a "very unfavorable view," up from 9% in 2025.

Fewer than half of South Koreans, 45%, have a favorable view of the US, marking a 16-point drop from 61% last year, and a 35-point drop from 2018, the second year of US President Donald Trump’s first term, when it stood at 80%.

The US has some 39,000 soldiers deployed in South Korea under a defense treaty with Seoul, according to Trump, who recently ordered the Pentagon to scale back annual joint military exercises with South Korea.

In response, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reiterated his push for military independence from Washington.

Around six in 10 South Korean adults, 57%, consider the US a reliable partner. That’s down from 83% in 2022, during the Joe Biden administration.

There has also been a decrease in the share of South Koreans who think the US takes into account the interests of countries like their own when making international policy decisions. This year, 21% of South Koreans think the US does this a great deal or a fair amount. That’s down from 38% in 2023.

The share of South Koreans who say that Washington contributes a great deal or a fair amount to peace and stability around the world has also fallen, from 74% in 2023 to 47% this year.

Only 14% approve of Trump's handling of tariffs. Earlier this year, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% if the country’s legislature did not approve a proposed trade deal.

The South Korean parliament later approved the deal.

Around three-quarters of South Koreans disapprove of the way Trump is dealing with Iran. That includes nearly half, 47%, who strongly disapprove.

Despite viewing Washington less favorably this year, South Koreans still overwhelmingly name the US as their country’s most important ally. This share has decreased slightly since last year, 84% compared to 89%.