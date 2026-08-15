Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency initially issued tsunami warning that has since been lifted

At least 2 dead after 7.7 magnitude quake off Indonesia Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency initially issued tsunami warning that has since been lifted

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia early Saturday, killing two people, triggering panic, and causing buildings and homes to collapse in an area vulnerable to quakes, according to authorities.

A tsunami warning issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency for several areas has since been lifted.

The agency recorded the quake’s epicenter at 8.41 degrees south latitude and 121.39 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.32 miles).

The shallow earthquake struck the Flores region at a depth of 10 kilometers at 5.58 am local time (2158GMT), according to the US Geological Survey. It was followed by two aftershocks, one measuring 6.1 in magnitude.

Earlier, the German Research Centre for Geosciences estimated the main quake’s magnitude at 7.67.

Strong shaking was reported in several areas, leading frightened residents to flee homes and take shelter in the streets, according to media reports.

Rescue teams remain engaged in assessing damage and casualties in affected parts of Flores Island, with additional information expected as emergency response efforts continue.

Indonesia lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a zone of volcanoes and fault lines surrounding the Pacific Basin that is highly susceptible to frequent tremors.