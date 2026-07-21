AI music tops 50% of new uploads on streaming service Deezer for 1st time 'We have reached a pivotal moment,' says CEO of French-based music streamer

French-based streaming service Deezer said Tuesday that AI-generated tracks now make up more than half of its daily new music uploads, marking the first time they have exceeded the 50% threshold.

"Tracks detected as AI-generated reached their peak in June, representing more than 50% of total uploads of new music, with a monthly average of 90,000 tracks," Deezer wrote in a news release.

The platform noted that it will take down AI-generated tracks used to generate fraudulent streams and those that haven't been streamed for at least six months.

"We have reached a pivotal moment, but we have the technology to keep track of the development, and an ambition to do what’s right," said Alexis Lanternier, Deezer’s CEO.

Lanternier said they are taking additional steps to protect artists' and songwriters' rights. “Deezer has been at the frontline of fighting fraud and reducing payment dilution related to AI music for almost two years."

The statement added that Deezer's AI detection tool has been in place since the beginning of 2025.

"In June 2025, Deezer became the first (and so far only) music streaming platform to explicitly tag AI-generated music. Over 13.4 million AI-generated tracks were detected and tagged on Deezer in 2025," it said.