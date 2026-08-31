US strikes Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking first attacks in weeks American military targets rocket systems allegedly being prepared to deploy sea mines into strategic Strait of Hormuz

US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island on Sunday, marking the first strikes on Iranian territory since late July, an official told Axios.

The operation, which followed a month-long period of relative stagnation in direct military engagements, targeted systems allegedly being prepared to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit point.

According to the US official, American forces are “monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce” through the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz narrows to just 39 kilometers (24 miles) between Larak Island and Oman’s Great Quoin Island.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said several fighters and civilians were killed and injured in the strike and vowed to respond. Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that preliminary information suggested it was a drone attack.

Further details regarding the outcome of the strike were not immediately available.

US President Donald Trump recently said that all mines had been removed from the Strait of Hormuz, and warned of a “zero tolerance policy” on new mine placement. He said Washington was utilizing "Space Force" technology to monitor the area with extreme precision.

Iranian officials have asserted that "no one except Iran knows the location" of the mines in the strategic waterway.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February. Although a memorandum of understanding was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, the US began a two-week bombing campaign and reimposed a naval blockade in July after differences over navigation in the strait.

It has yet to be seen whether the latest strike represents a one-time operation or the start of a sustained new bombing campaign.