Jordanian army says missiles were destroyed before posing a threat to civilians or property

Jordan says it intercepted 8 missiles that breached its airspace Jordanian army says missiles were destroyed before posing a threat to civilians or property

Jordan’s army said early Monday that it had intercepted eight missiles that breached the country’s airspace.

The missiles were destroyed before posing any threat to civilians or property, the army said in a statement.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had struck the King Hussein and Azraq US airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles in retaliation for a US attack on Iran’s Larak Island.

The IRGC said the attack involved missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and areas where fighter jets were stationed, claiming “heavy damage.”

Earlier Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first strikes on Iranian territory since late July, a US official told Axios.

The launchers were allegedly being prepared to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said several fighters and civilians were killed and injured in the strike and vowed to respond.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February. Although a framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, in July the US began a two-week bombing campaign and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.