IRGC says attack was retaliation for Sunday's US strike on Larak Island

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it struck 2 US airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles IRGC says attack was retaliation for Sunday's US strike on Larak Island

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that it had struck two US airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles in retaliation for a US strike on Iran’s Larak Island.

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted the King Hussein and Azraq airbases in a combined missile-and-drone operation.

It said the strikes hit technical and maintenance infrastructure as well as areas where fighter jets were stationed, claiming “heavy damage.”

The guard warned that any further attack would be met with an even stronger response.

Earlier Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first strikes on Iranian territory since late July, a US official told Axios.

The operation targeted systems allegedly being prepared to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said several fighters and civilians were killed and injured in the attack and vowed to respond.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said preliminary information suggested the attack was carried out by drones.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February. Although a framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, in July the US began a two-week bombing campaign and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.