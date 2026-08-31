Press TV reports missile fire directed toward US vessels in Strait of Hormuz as senior lawmaker warns ‘retaliation is coming’

Iran fires missiles from multiple locations toward regional targets: Report Press TV reports missile fire directed toward US vessels in Strait of Hormuz as senior lawmaker warns ‘retaliation is coming’

Iran early Monday fired missiles from multiple locations across the country toward targets in the region, state television reported.

Iran’s Press TV also reported missile fire directed toward US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, without providing further details.

Iranian state television separately reported explosions in the southern city of Sirik, saying they may be linked to Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi warned that retaliation is coming.

“Test our will once more, and pay a heavier price,” Azizi wrote on US social media platform X.

He added: “Retaliation is coming; just run!”

Azizi also said testing Iran’s resolve again would only increase the cost of what he described as “humiliating defeats.”

“No crime, at any level, will go unanswered,” he said, warning of a “devastating, more painful and instructive” response that would complete what he called a series of defeats.

US strikes on Larak Island

Earlier Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first strikes on Iranian territory since late July, a US official told Axios.

The operation targeted systems allegedly being prepared to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said several fighters and civilians were killed and injured in the strike and vowed to respond.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said preliminary information suggested the attack was carried out by drones.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February. Although a framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, in July the US began a two-week bombing campaign and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.