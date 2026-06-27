Strikes came after Trump warned of consequences following 'foolish violations' of ceasefire

US strikes Iran following attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM Strikes came after Trump warned of consequences following 'foolish violations' of ceasefire

The US carried out military strikes inside Iran in response to an attack on a commercial ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday.

It said a US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar facilities.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Tehran launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships. He said American forces intercepted three, while one struck a cargo ship, causing damage, and described the attack as a “foolish violation” of a ceasefire agreement.

“You'll find out,” he told reporters when asked about a potential response.

On Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman, causing damage to the ship’s bridge. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.

CENTCOM called the alleged Iran attack “dangerous behavior” and said the “unwarranted aggression" by Iran “clearly” violated the ceasefire.

The statement followed Iranian state television reporting that an explosion was heard in the city of Sirik in Hormozgan Province, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, but no information was disclosed on the source of the explosion.