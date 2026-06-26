Measures include gradual, comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, full respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty, says embassy in US

Framework deal begins with Israeli withdrawal from 2 pilot areas in southern Lebanon: Lebanese embassy Measures include gradual, comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, full respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty, says embassy in US

The Lebanese Embassy in the US said Friday that implementation of the framework agreement with Israel will begin with the withdrawal of Israeli forces from two pilot areas in southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army there.

In a statement issued after the signing ceremony in the US capital, Washington, at the conclusion of the fifth round of negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv, the embassy explained that the agreement “provides for the implementation of arrangements in two pilot areas, including an Israeli withdrawal, deployment of the Lebanese army, and disarmament of armed groups not affiliated with the state.”

It added that these initial measures constitute “the first step toward a gradual and comprehensive withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, ensuring full respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

The embassy said the agreement was achieved “under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun, in cooperation with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and through the coordinated efforts of Lebanon’s constitutional institutions.”

Lebanon has thus charted “a sovereign path based on dialogue instead of war,” the statement said.