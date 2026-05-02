‘Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade,’ says CENTCOM

US says it redirected 48th vessel from Iranian ports ‘Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade,’ says CENTCOM

The US said on Saturday that the 48th vessel attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports had been redirected under its blockade.

“Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade,” CENTCOM said on US social media company X.

The updated figure showed an increase of four compared to the 44 vessels reported earlier as having been redirected.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran’s restrictions on vessel passage through the waterway due to the war that began on Feb. 28 and is currently on hold.

