Pentagon told European allies including UK, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia to expect significant delays for several missile systems, reports Financial Times

US warns Europe of delays in arms shipments as Iran war depletes stockpiles: Report Pentagon told European allies including UK, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia to expect significant delays for several missile systems, reports Financial Times

The US warned several European states that they could face arms delivery delays amid their depleted stockpiles due to the Iran war, Financial Times reported Friday.

The Pentagon reportedly told their European allies including the UK, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia to expect significant delays for several missile systems, the FT learned from nine familiar sources.

The delays stem in part from mounting concerns about US stockpiles following extensive weapons use in Iran in recent months.

Two sources said there were also talks about postponing shipments to Asia.

The delays also deal a blow to Ukraine amid concerns over continued US support four years into the war with Russia.

Munitions for missile systems such as HIMARS and NASAMS are expected to be affected by the delays.

The Pentagon reportedly said it was “carefully evaluating new requests for equipment from partners as well as existing arms transfer cases to ensure alignment with operational needs."

Tom Wright, a former official in the administration of former US President Joe Biden, also told the outlet that Pentagon could prioritize prolonged conflicts in the Middle East and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific over Europe.

"It’s more than willing to throw Europe under the bus to do that. Europe needs to rebuild its own defense industrial base at warp speed," Wright said.

According to the report, US allies and partners that use NASAMS include Taiwan, Norway, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Indonesia, Australia, Hungary, Ukraine, Denmark, Qatar and Oman.

Meanwhile, 14 US partners reportedly use HIMARS system, including Taiwan, Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.