Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region Forces capture village of Tykhonivka, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces captured the village of Tykhonivka, about 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of the city of Kramatorsk, the administrative center of the region since the capture of the city of Donetsk in 2014.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed its forces stopped a Russian assault near Tykhonivka on the Kramatorsk front.

Ukrainian authorities, however, did not comment on Russia’s latest claim, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.