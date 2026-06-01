Targets hit over weekend 'in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone,' says CENTCOM

US says it conducted 'self-defense strikes' on Iranian drone command sites Targets hit over weekend 'in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone,' says CENTCOM

The US conducted "self-defense strikes" over the weekend against Iranian radar and drone command-and-control facilities in Goruk, Iran and on Qeshm Island, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Sunday.

"The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters," CENTCOM said in a statement.

According to the command, US fighter aircraft responded "swiftly" following the incident, targeting and destroying Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that were assessed as posing "clear threats" to ships transiting regional waters.

"No American service members were harmed," it added.

The command stated that it remains committed to protecting US assets and interests throughout the region "in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire."

