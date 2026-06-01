Broadcaster says Israeli officials have requested authorization to widen attacks in Lebanon to include capital

Israel seeks US approval to expand airstrikes to Beirut: Report Broadcaster says Israeli officials have requested authorization to widen attacks in Lebanon to include capital

Israel is seeking US approval to expand its air campaign in Lebanon to include Beirut, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Sunday.

The broadcaster said that Israeli officials submitted formal requests to Washington seeking authorization to widen military operations and carry out airstrikes in the Lebanese capital.

According to the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that Beirut should not remain outside the scope of Israeli attacks and that limiting operations to other areas of Lebanon undermines Israel’s objectives.

The report added that the Israeli military recently presented the political leadership with several operational plans, including scenarios involving airstrikes in Beirut that would require civilian evacuation measures.

The broadcaster said an Israeli official claimed the administration of US President Donald Trump has shown greater openness toward the proposal, although no final approval has yet been granted.

The report said Israeli military operations remain subject to American restrictions.

There was no immediate comment from US officials on the report.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 which was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

