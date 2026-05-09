US sanctions 10 individuals, companies for aiding Iran's weapons, drone programs

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions Friday against 10 individuals and companies, including several based in China and Hong Kong, for allegedly enabling Iran's military to procure weapons and materials used in Shahed-series drones and ballistic missiles.

The move targets networks that allegedly helped Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated bodies acquire weapons components and aerospace-grade raw materials.

The Treasury Department said it is ready to take economic action against Iran’s defense industrial base so that Iran cannot reconstitute its production capacity and project power outside its borders.

"Under President Trump’s decisive leadership, we will continue to act to Keep America Safe and target foreign individuals and companies providing Iran’s military with weapons for use against U.S. forces," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.