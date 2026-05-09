UAE, France, India discuss cooperation in AI, nuclear energy in Abu Dhabi meeting Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation chairs trilateral meeting, with French Secretary-General for Europe, Foreign Affairs, Indian Foreign Secretary

The United Arab Emirates, France and India discussed establishing a joint mechanism Friday for trilateral cooperation in strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence, space, nuclear energy and semiconductors.

The discussion took place during a trilateral meeting chaired by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy, with the participation of French Secretary General for Europe and Foreign Affairs Martin Briens and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, according to the WAM state news agency.

The meeting, held at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi, discussed "the importance of establishing a joint mechanism for trilateral cooperation and identifying the most prominent sectors of strategic value to the three countries," the news agency added.

Participants also "reviewed a plan for future projects within the framework of trilateral cooperation, encompassing artificial intelligence, space, nuclear energy, ocean exploration, and semiconductors, in addition to other strategic areas."

Al-Hashimy stated that the UAE enjoys historical and strategic relations with France and India, considering the current phase an opportunity to expand existing partnerships and strengthen trilateral cooperation to serve the common interests of the three countries and their people.

The meeting is a continuation of the trilateral cooperation initiative announced in February 2023, following the first trilateral meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers in New York in 2022, aimed at advancing projects in energy, climate, technology, defense and culture.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel