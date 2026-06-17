US president says if other countries have ballistic missiles, it is 'a little bit unfair' for Iran not to have some

US military to stay in region for 'a while': Trump US president says if other countries have ballistic missiles, it is 'a little bit unfair' for Iran not to have some

The US military will stay in the Gulf region for "a while," President Donald Trump said Wednesday after a deal agreed with Iran to end the war.

"Good question. We haven't thought of it. But probably a while," Trump told reporters after landing in Paris when asked how long will he leave the US military in the Gulf.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the US and Iran electronically on Sunday, which includes an end to the military operations on all fronts and reopening the Strait of Hormuz while setting the stage for talks on Iran's nuclear program linked to sanctions relief. The signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday in Switzerland.

Trump said the deal will be signed over the next 48 hours. "I'd say 48 hours," Trump said, adding that the location for the ceremony has not been determined yet.

"It's in final form. We haven't determined," he added.

Trump said he does not consider the 60-day negotiating period a hard deadline to get a final agreement.

About his remarks that he does not mind Iran having ballistic missiles, Trump said: "I'm saying if other countries have them, it's a little bit unfair for them to not have some."

"But if Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and they all have some, I would say in relative proportion, I think it's okay."

