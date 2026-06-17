'One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two male survivors,' says US Southern Command

US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific 'One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two male survivors,' says US Southern Command

The US military carried out a strike Tuesday on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, said the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command said.

The command also shared unclassified footage of the strike.

"One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two male survivors," the command said, adding no US military forces were harmed.