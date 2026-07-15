'Strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through Strait of Hormuz,' says Central Command

US launches second wave of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM 'Strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through Strait of Hormuz,' says Central Command

US forces launched a second wave of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday, according to the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM).

"At 3 p.m. ET, U.S. forces launched operations for a second wave of strikes today against Iran.

"The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce," CENTCOM wrote on US social media company X.

It said the US military is holding Iran "accountable" at President Donald Trump's direction.

Trump issued a new warning earlier Wednesday to Iran, saying Tehran understands Washington's position and cautioned that it "better behave" amid tensions between the two countries.

The US and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, triggered by US-Israeli attacks against Tehran in February.