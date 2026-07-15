Tehran warns hostile legislation targeting Iran or its institutions would face ‘firm and reciprocal response’

Iran summons British ambassador over designation of IRGC as ‘terrorist group’ Tehran warns hostile legislation targeting Iran or its institutions would face ‘firm and reciprocal response’

Iran summoned the British ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday to protest the government's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist group” under newly introduced state-threat legislation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ambassador Hugo Shorter was summoned by Alireza Yousefi, assistant foreign minister and director general for Western Europe.

Yousefi conveyed Iran's strong protest over what Tehran described as an "unjustified" and "hostile" measure targeting the IRGC, the ministry said.

The UK government listed the IRGC as a terrorist group on Monday, using powers introduced under the National Security (State Threats) Act, according to media reports.

In a written statement to parliament, Security Minister Angela Eagle said the government had "identified activity linked to the IRGC involving threats to life and intimidation on UK soil.”

Yousefi also criticized remarks made by British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in parliament against Iran, saying allegations directed at the IRGC were "baseless, irresponsible and inconsistent” with Britain's international obligations and the principles governing relations between states.

He accused London of having long provided refuge to leaders and members of groups and networks that Iran considers “terrorist organizations.”

Highlighting the IRGC's role in defending Iran's territorial integrity and national security, Yousefi warned that hostile legislation targeting Iran or its institutions would face a "firm and reciprocal response."