US assessments say Prime Minister Netanyahu may continue attacks on Lebanon despite provisions of this week's agreement, Washington Post reports

US intelligence warns Israel could undermine Iran peace deal: Report US assessments say Prime Minister Netanyahu may continue attacks on Lebanon despite provisions of this week's agreement, Washington Post reports

US intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to take actions that could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement with Iran, according to a report on Friday.

Citing current and former US officials familiar with intelligence assessments, The Washington Post reported that Israel appears determined to continue military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon despite provisions in the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding calling for an end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Even short of escalation, Israel's refusal to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon is likely to doom the fragile accord, a US official told the Post.

"Continuing to occupy part of Lebanon is a recipe for disaster," the official said. "Without a full Israeli withdrawal, the likelihood of resumed hostilities between the (Israeli military) and Hezbollah is all but certain."

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday warned Israel against alienating its "only powerful ally," saying Trump "is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time."

Separately, a US official confirmed to Anadolu that Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire to take effect at 4 pm local time (1300GMT) Friday.

Earlier Friday, at least 31 people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli attacks on southern and eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

According to the latest official figures, Israel's military offensive in Lebanon, which began on March 2, has killed 3,912 people, injured 11,873 others, and displaced more than one million residents.