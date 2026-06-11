US household wealth up over $113 quarter-on-quarter

US household wealth reaches $183T in Q1 US household wealth up over $113 quarter-on-quarter

US household net wealth rose to $183 trillion in the first quarter of the year, up $113.1 billion versus the previous quarter, the Fed data showed on Thursday.

This increase was driven by losses in stock holdings being offset by gains in real estate and other assets.

The value of direct and indirect stock holdings held by households decreased by $1.8 trillion in the first quarter, while the value of real estate assets increased by approximately $800 billion.

During the same period, household debt increased by 2.6%.

US household assets stood at $182.9 trillion at the end of 2025.

