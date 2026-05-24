Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez said 2 aircraft would conduct controlled flights above Caracas, carry out landing operations at diplomatic mission’s compound in mountainous area

US Embassy in Caracas conducts evacuation drill involving 2 helicopters Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez said 2 aircraft would conduct controlled flights above Caracas, carry out landing operations at diplomatic mission’s compound in mountainous area

The US Embassy in Caracas conducted an evacuation drill Saturday involving two helicopters.

The drill in the Baruta district of the Venezuelan capital used MV-22 Osprey military aircraft, which are capable of vertical takeoff and landing, as well as horizontal flight.

As part of the exercise, the aircraft carrying military personnel flew around the embassy, while fire and ambulance teams entered the building.

“An American military response exercise is currently being conducted at the US Embassy in Caracas. Maintaining the military’s rapid response capability is a key element of our mission readiness both in Venezuela and around the world," the embassy wrote on US social media company X.

Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez, meanwhile, said the two aircraft would conduct controlled flights above Caracas and carry out landing operations at the diplomatic mission’s compound in a mountainous area. Rodriguez stepped in her role after US President Donald Trump said in early January that American forces conducted a “large scale strike against Venezuela” that captured President Nicolas Maduro and flew him to New York to face charges.

The government said the activity was being carried out in coordination with Venezuelan aviation authorities responsible for authorizing and overseeing the drill flights, as well as other institutions involved in security and response protocols.

Before the drill, a small group of pro-late President Hugo Chavez demonstrators gathered in another part of Caracas to protest.

A Venezuelan flag displayed by the protesters read: “No to the Yankee drill.”