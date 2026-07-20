Embassy urges US citizens to exercise increased caution and follow instructions from Bahraini authorities

US Embassy in Bahrain says Iran may target unspecified locations in central Manama Embassy urges US citizens to exercise increased caution and follow instructions from Bahraini authorities

The US Embassy in Bahrain said early Monday that Iran may seek to target unspecified locations in the central part of the capital Manama.

In a post on the US social media platform X, the embassy said it had received information suggesting that Iran may carry out such attacks and urged US citizens to exercise increased caution, remain vigilant, and follow instructions issued by Bahraini authorities.

Earlier, warning sirens were activated across Bahrain, with authorities urging residents and citizens to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place following the latest regional developments.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.

