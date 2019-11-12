Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Americas

US cites 'grave concern' over violence in Hong Kong

Washington urges Hong Kong to begin addressing underlying concerns driving protests, says State Department

Servet Gunerigok   | 12.11.2019
US cites 'grave concern' over violence in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON 

The U.S. expressed "grave concern" Monday over the situation in Hong Kong after police opened fire on protesters, critically injuring one.

"The United States is watching the situation in Hong Kong with grave concern. ‎We condemn violence on all sides...and call for all parties — police and protestors — to exercise restraint," said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement.

One of the protestors was shot in the abdomen in the Sai Wan Ho area of the once vibrant business city. He is reportedly in critical condition.

Hong Kong, an semi-autonomous region under China since July 1997, has been witnessing protests since early June against the Carrie Lam administration’s move to legalize extradition to mainland China.

The bill to amend the extradition law was finally withdrawn on Sept. 4, but people are still upset and want Lam to meet other demands.

"The United States urges the Hong Kong government to build on its dialogue with the Hong Kong public and begin efforts to address the underlying concerns driving the protests," said Ortagus. "We also urge the protestors to respond to efforts at dialogue."

Monday's incident follows a student's death last Friday after he fell in a car park during a police dispersal operation in the Tseung Kwan O area, where security forces had fired tear gas.

Protests have left the city reeling for months, with international financial observers downgrading their economic forecasts for the business hub.‎

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
Brexit pledges shape UK election campaigns
ANALYSIS - Western media still ignoring PKK attacks
ANALYSIS - No solution in sight for Iraq unrest
ANALYSIS - Turkey and Russia: Back to where we left off 100 years ago
UK election may spur new political crisis

Related news

US cites 'grave concern' over violence in Hong Kong

US cites 'grave concern' over violence in Hong Kong

Hong Kong: Protestor critical after shot by police

US 'strongly condemns' Syrian regime’s Idlib airstrikes

US' Pompeo attacks Russia, China in Berlin speech

US' Pompeo attacks Russia, China in Berlin speech
Trump hits ‘political purposes’ in NY attorney rule

Trump hits ‘political purposes’ in NY attorney rule
‘US exiting Paris climate pact poses excuse for others’

‘US exiting Paris climate pact poses excuse for others’