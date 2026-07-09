US Army completes review into deadly Iranian strike in Kuwait: Report Investigation examines March 1 drone strike that killed 6 US soldiers in Kuwait, CBS News reports

The US Army has completed its investigation into the deadliest Iranian attack on American troops during the war with Iran, with the findings expected to be shared with the families of those killed on Thursday, according to a media report.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, CBS News said the Pentagon-ordered review examined the March 1 Iranian missile and drone strike on a tactical operations center at Kuwait's Port of Shuaiba that killed six US service members.

The attack came amid a wave of Iranian missile and drone strikes on US-allied Gulf states following the launch of Operation Epic Fury, the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, and remains the deadliest single attack on US troops during the war.

Soldiers and survivors interviewed by the network alleged multiple force protection failures before and during the attack, claiming commanders ignored intelligence indicating the position was a likely Iranian target and deployed troops to an inadequately fortified site, according to CBS News.

Several soldiers also called for commanders from the Iowa-based 103rd Sustainment Command to be held accountable, while a complaint submitted to the Army Inspector General accused leadership of disregarding intelligence briefings and dismissing concerns raised by personnel, CBS News reported.

The Pentagon has denied accusations that it downplayed the incident. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell previously said "every possible measure" had been taken to protect troops and maintained that the facility was fortified.