All four crew members who were on board are safe, according to local media

US Air Force helicopter makes precautionary landing in Washington All four crew members who were on board are safe, according to local media

A US Air Force helicopter made a precautionary landing in northwest Washington, DC late Monday, local media reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.25 p.m. (0125GMT Tuesday) when a UH-1N Huey helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland landed along Foxhall Road near Whitehaven Parkway NW, close to the Georgetown Reservoir.

All four crew members who were on board are safe, according to media reports.

Maintenance personnel and law enforcement officials remained at the scene into the early hours of Tuesday as authorities assessed the aircraft and investigated the circumstances surrounding the landing.

