Summit to take place in Evian-les-Bains from June 15-17

Trump to visit France to attend G7 summit Summit to take place in Evian-les-Bains from June 15-17

US President Donald Trump will visit France in June to attend the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit, local media reported Tuesday.

This year's summit will take place in Evian-les-Bains in southeastern France from June 15-17.

The G7 brings together seven of the world’s most advanced economies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – with the European Union also being a member.

It serves as the primary platform for members to discuss and coordinate responses to major global economic, financial and geopolitical challenges.

