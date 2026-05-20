Trump to visit France to attend G7 summit

Diyar Guldogan
20 May 2026•Update: 20 May 2026
US President Donald Trump will visit France in June to attend the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit, local media reported Tuesday.
This year's summit will take place in Evian-les-Bains in southeastern France from June 15-17.
The G7 brings together seven of the world’s most advanced economies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – with the European Union also being a member.
It serves as the primary platform for members to discuss and coordinate responses to major global economic, financial and geopolitical challenges.