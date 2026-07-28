Trump: Lindsey Graham 'never saw a war that he didn't like' President delivers tribute to late senator at funeral attended by Netanyahu, Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Sen. Lindsey Graham at his funeral Tuesday, describing him as a hawk who "never saw a war that he didn't like."

"He had unwavering faith in the righteousness of American power and prayer. He was extremely hawkish. I will tell you, he never saw a war that he didn't like," Trump said at the service at Washington National Cathedral.

“Only his true friends would understand that. But he wanted it for the good of our country,” he added.

Trump noted the international stature Graham commanded, pointing to the array of foreign leaders in attendance.

"He had tremendous friendships all over the world. It's a testament to his towering impact that among those mourning him here today are leaders, presidents, prime ministers from all over the globe sitting right here before you," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were among those present.

"Even though Lindsey's life was cut short while he was still so full of vim and vigor, there can be no doubt that he lived absolutely to the fullest. He died doing the work he was born to do. He was truly a great politician, serving the country he loved to serve so deeply," Trump added.