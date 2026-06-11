Trump eyes Kharg Island seizure, doubts Americans’ 'stomach' for move US president expresses reluctance to target civilian infrastructure, vows to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weaponry

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that while his preferred strategy involves seizing control of Iran's primary oil export facility at Kharg Island, he questions whether the American public supports such an escalation.

“Look, my preference has always been -- take Kharg Island,” he told Fox News.“I don't know that America has the stomach for it.”

He noted that while the move would "make a fortune," he believes many Americans would prefer to "see us come home," rather than engage in a deeper regional commitment.

Trump wrote earlier on his social media platform Truth Social that the US "at some point in the not too distant future" would take control of the Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure points.

He said Washington will “assume total control of their oil and gas markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly.”

The US has carried out large-scale strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil-export hub near the Strait of Hormuz, since the beginning of the war on Feb. 28, but oil infrastructure was preserved.

CNN reported that while the Trump administration believes that seizing Kharg Island or striking the oil infrastructure that the US could bankrupt Iran and end Tehran’s war capabilities, the Pentagon has shelved those plans for months due to extreme risks.

Officials told the network that capturing the oil hub would require a massive ground force and could result in heavy American casualties. Consequently, the White House and the Pentagon classify the seizure as a final "endgame" option, according to officials.

US will be hitting Iran ‘very hard tonight’

Trump wrote that the US "will be hitting Iran ... very hard tonight.”

When asked by Fox News if the American military would target bridges or power plants next, Trump expressed hesitation due to the humanitarian effect. “I'd rather not do it, because once you do that, the people suffer,” he said, noting that disrupting water systems would be a "devastating loss" for the population.

He reiterated that his ultimate objective remains a deal that ensures "no nuclear weapon." He compared his approach to the 2015 agreement, asserting that while the previous pact was a "road to a nuclear weapon," his strategy provides the definitive path to preventing Tehran from obtaining one.

Trump reiterated his vow for "bigger, more powerful" strikes on Iran, but said he does not intend to launch a massive ground invasion, despite claiming that a small force could "take over the whole place" because Iranian defenses are “finished.”

His remarks came after an exchange of attacks between the US and Iran continued for a second consecutive day, with Trump warning that Washington would launch additional strikes unless Tehran immediately accepts a peace deal.

Trump said earlier that Iran had taken too long to negotiate a deal and would have to pay a price.

The talks since an April ceasefire, which was mediated by Pakistan, have focused on permanently ending the war, unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, and reaching a consensus on Iran’s nuclear program.