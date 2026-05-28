Trump administration pushes plan for $250 bill featuring president’s portrait, report says Washington Post reports Treasury officials urge staff to develop prototype designs despite legal concerns, while experts warn proposed currency would face statutory, technical hurdles

The Trump administration has pushed for the design of a new $250 bill featuring Trump’s portrait, according to current and former employees of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that two Treasury Department political appointees, US Treasurer Brandon Beach and senior adviser Mike Brown, repeatedly urged bureau staff beginning last year to prepare prototype designs for the note, despite federal law allowing only deceased individuals to appear on US currency.

Employees who spoke to the Post on condition of anonymity said US Treasurer Brandon Beach provided Bureau of Engraving and Printing staff with mock-up designs for the proposed $250 bill in August and September, including one featuring President Donald Trump’s portrait at the center of the note.

British painter Iain Alexander, who said he created the design, told the newspaper that Trump approved revisions, including the addition of American flag colors and a logo marking the 250th anniversary of the US. “He likes to call me his favorite British artist,” said Alexander.

The report noted that no living person has appeared on US currency since 1866. While legislation allowing Trump’s image on a commemorative $250 bill was introduced last year, it has not advanced in Congress.

A Treasury spokesperson said the Bureau of Engraving and Printing “is conducting appropriate planning and due diligence” on the proposal.

The director of the printing bureau, Patricia Solimene, and other staff warned Treasury appointees of legal and procedural obstacles. “Currency often takes six to eight years to produce a new bill, particularly one of such high value,” one employee said.

Solimene was removed from her position by Treasury management on April 27, The Washington Post reported. In a farewell email, she said she was reassigned to another role in the department and that the decision was “not my choice.”

Solimene did not explain the reason for her reassignment and did not respond to comment requests, the newspaper stated. A 24-year army veteran, she was the bureau’s first female director.

Solimene and her staff reportedly agreed to another administration request to print $100 bills bearing Trump’s signature, according to four employees. The Treasury said: “Based on the recommendation of US Treasurer Brandon Beach, Secretary Bessent will recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Trump by adding his signature to the currency.”

Experts noted that while no law blocks a president’s signature on currency, a proposed $250 bill with Trump’s image would likely conflict with existing laws, including one requiring only deceased individuals to appear on US currency.

Experts further said designing a new currency requires coordination with the Federal Reserve, Secret Service, and private partners.

Former bureau director Larry R. Felix said the $100 bill alone took over a decade to develop due to security features.

Treasury officials Mike Brown and Brandon Beach did not respond to requests for comment, according to the Post. One employee said: “These guys think you can just print something overnight and it’s going to work in an ATM. It’s just crazy,” adding that secure currency production takes “years and years and years.”