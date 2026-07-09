Iranian media says call part of Tehran's ongoing diplomatic contacts with regional countries

Top diplomats of Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss regional developments after US attacks Iranian media says call part of Tehran's ongoing diplomatic contacts with regional countries

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the latest regional developments following US attacks during a phone call on Thursday.

According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, the call was part of Tehran's ongoing diplomatic contacts with regional countries.

Mehr said the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region in the aftermath of the US strikes against Iran.

There was no immediate Saudi statement on the content of the talks.

Iran launched a series of strikes on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan on Thursday in retaliation for a second day of US attacks against Iranian targets.

The attacks came amid rising escalation between Washington and Tehran following Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.