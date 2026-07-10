Late supreme leader is set to be buried in Imam Reza Shrine in Mashad

Iran holds funeral prayers for Khamenei ahead of burial Late supreme leader is set to be buried in Imam Reza Shrine in Mashad

Iran held funeral prayers in the eastern city of Mashhad on Thursday for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February.

Thousands gathered in the city for the prayers as the end of a week-long procession for the slain leader, according to Mehr News Agency. His son Mostafa Khamenei led the prayers.

Khamenei is set to be buried in the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashad.

Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran in February, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel and Gulf countries hosting US assets.

Last month, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement