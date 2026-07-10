Israeli occupiers demolish Palestinian school in occupied West Bank Palestinian Education Ministry describes school demolition as ‘a new crime against Palestinian children’

Israeli occupiers on Thursday demolished the Yanon Mixed Basic School in the hamlet of Khirbet Yanon in the northern occupied West Bank, local media reported.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the school demolition followed years of mounting pressure on the small Palestinian hamlet in the area.

Khirbet Yanon had for years faced repeated attempts by Israeli forces and occupiers to forcibly relocate residents from the area.

By Dec. 28, 2025, only one family remained in the hamlet after most residents had fled and the government-run school had closed.

Wafa said the hamlet had been home to 16 Palestinian families for two decades before occupier attacks and restrictions on movement, farming, and daily life forced most of the residents to leave for safety. The agency did not specify where the displaced families were relocated.

In a statement, the Palestinian Education Ministry described the demolition as "a new crime against Palestinian children" and "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international conventions that guarantee the right to education and prohibit attacks on educational institutions."

It said the destruction of the school was part of a “systematic” policy aimed at undermining the education system, increasing pressure on Palestinian communities, and depriving children of their fundamental right to education.

The ministry said it would continue working with partner organizations to ensure students can continue their education despite the ongoing Israeli violations.

It called on the international community, the UN, and human rights organizations to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities by taking urgent action to protect education in Palestine, hold Israel accountable for repeated violations against students and schools, and end attacks on educational institutions.