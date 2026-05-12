'I don’t care one bit about your private life ... unless and until it interferes with your public responsibilities,' Sen. Chris Van Hollen tells Kash Patel

Senator, FBI chief clash on drinking allegations during Senate hearing 'I don’t care one bit about your private life ... unless and until it interferes with your public responsibilities,' Sen. Chris Van Hollen tells Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel denied allegations on Tuesday about his conduct during a tense exchange with Sen. Chris Van Hollen at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing about the 2027 budget requests.

Patel appeared alongside Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Terrance Cole and other federal law enforcement officials to defend funding requests for their agencies.

Patel voiced support for the Trump administration’s proposed FBI budget.

“We fully support the president’s budget proposal for the FBI for $12.53 billion to get us right size,” Patel told lawmakers.

But the hearing quickly turned confrontational when Van Hollen raised reports alleging Patel engaged in excessive drinking and became unreachable to staff while he was overseas.

“I don’t care one bit about your private life, and I don’t give a damn about what you do on your own time, unless and until it interferes with your public responsibilities,” said Van Hollen. “Being the director of the FBI is an awesome responsibility, and when your private actions make it impossible for you to perform your public duties, we have a big problem.”

Van Hollen referenced a report that said Patel had been intoxicated during a visit to Hong Kong and claimed staff members were forced to enter his residence to reach him.

“If true, they demonstrate a gross dereliction of your duty, and a betrayal of public trust,” said Van the senator.

'Unequivocally, categorically false'

Patel denied the allegations.

“So today, as you testify before Congress, is it your testimony that those allegations are categorically false?” asked Van Hollen.

“Unequivocally, categorically false,” Patel responded.

Van Hollen pressed, asking whether there had been any occasions during Patel’s tenure when FBI personnel were unable to promptly contact him.

“Absolutely not,” Patel replied. “You can ask my entire workforce -- they hear from me at every single hour of the day.”

“When you say there’s credible reporting, just because you say it’s credible doesn’t make it so,” Patel added.

Van Hollen responded that the allegations had been “written and documented.”

Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic magazine last month for a story that said he engaged in excessive drinking during his tenure leading the bureau, with episodes of intoxication and unexplained absences.

The exchange escalated when Patel launched a personal counterattack against the senator.

“The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you,” Patel told Van Hollen. “The only individual in this room that has been drinking on taxpayer dime during the day is you.”

The reference was to claims by Van Hollen that the Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele and US President Donald Trump staged a “margarita-gate” photo to defame the senator while he was on a trip trying to secure the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was the focus of an erroneous deportation.

Van Hollen later questioned Patel about whether FBI employees had been subjected to polygraph examinations to determine the source of leaked information related to the allegations.

“The FBI conducts polygraph tests all the time,” Patel responded.

“I’ll take that as a yes,” Van Hollen replied.

The MS NOW news network reported last week that Patel ordered polygraph exams of more than two dozen members of the Trump administration, including members of the Justice Department, to try to find sources of leaks within the White House.

'This FBI is targeting no journalists'

*** Sen. Patty Murray questioned Patel about reports suggesting FBI personnel and resources may have been diverted from counterterrorism and violent crime work to matters connected to negative press coverage or Patel’s personal legal disputes.

** “So can you commit to this committee today that no agent hours have been pulled from other work like counterterrorism, or violent crime investigations to work on matters related to negative press about you or your personal lawsuit?” Murray asked.

** Patel denied the accusation.

** “Senator, I greatly appreciate the question, and I can tell you unequivocally this FBI is targeting and investigating no journalists,” Patel responded. “This FBI is targeting no journalists.”

** Murray interrupted, noting that she had asked specifically whether agent hours had been reassigned from other investigations.

** “We have not done so,” Patel replied.

** Murray then delivered a broader critique of Patel’s leadership and public conduct.

*** “We need serious leadership at the FBI that the American people can trust, and I am deeply concerned about the reports that your leadership has not been serious.

*** “We need somebody at this agency who’s focused on solving criminal cases, not passing out branded bourbon or jetting around the globe,” Murray added. “Your job is to be reachable.”

*** Referencing earlier questioning by Van Hollen regarding allegations of excessive drinking, Murray said: “If you want to pass out liquor or pop bottles in a locker room, stick to podcasting. Leave law and order to people who really do care about justice and appearances.”

** Later in the hearing, Sen. Chris Coons questioned Patel about reports that FBI personnel with expertise in Iranian counterterrorism had been dismissed shortly before the US entered war with Iran.

*** “Just before we went to war with Iran, a whole group of FBI agents were terminated — who were reportedly analysts with expertise with handling Iranian counterterrorism,” Coons said.

*** Patel disputed the reporting. “I don’t believe the public reporting’s accurate,” he said.

*** Coons then asked directly whether Patel disagreed with reports that 10 Iran specialists had been dismissed prior to the conflict.

** “Yes,” Patel responded.