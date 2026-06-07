Peruvians head to polls for presidential runoff Keiko Fujimori, Roberto Sanchez face off as voters choose Peru's 9th president in 10 years

Polls opened in Peru Sunday in a runoff between presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sanchez, with the winner poised to be the country’s ninth leader in a decade

Fujimori's right-wing Popular Force party secured 17% of the vote, while Sanchez's leftist Together for Peru clinched 12% among more than two dozen candidates in the first round of elections held in April.

Front-runner Fujimori, 51, is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who governed the country from 1990 to 2000. Keiko Fujimori has campaigned on law and order, promising to crack down on surging crime and violent extortions, while vowing to attract foreign investment and slash red tape.

Her challenger, Roberto Sanchez, 57, served as a minister under jailed ex-President Pedro Castillo. He has pledged greater state oversight of Peru's natural resources, a wealth tax on Peru's wealthiest, and a rewriting of the constitution.

The winner in Sunday's election will be inaugurated on July 28 for a five-year term.