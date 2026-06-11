Testing confirms no hazard following reports of 'hazardous materials incident' that prompted lockdowns, evacuations

Pentagon resumes normal operations after false air quality alert Testing confirms no hazard following reports of 'hazardous materials incident' that prompted lockdowns, evacuations

The Pentagon resumed normal operations Thursday after comprehensive testing confirmed that an earlier air quality alert, which triggered lockdowns and evacuations, was a false alarm.

“Testing confirmed no hazard exists, and normal operations have resumed,” the agency said in a statement following the evaluation.

Spokesperson Sean Parnell said building occupants received notification of a potential issue earlier this morning, which led to “immediate precautionary safety measures.”

The Pentagon said previously that its "sophisticated systems" detected an issue and took measures “until we determine its significance.”

Arlington County Fire Department's (ACFD) specialized hazardous materials teams joined Pentagon security forces to address the “hazardous materials incident.”

The agency executed a shelter-in-place order for the affected area.

Parnell expressed “sincere appreciation to the first responders” for their rapid intervention to ensure the safety of all personnel during the incident.