US appreciates Pakistani role in efforts to reduce tensions between Washington, Tehran, says Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Pakistan reaffirms Palestinian position after talks in Washington US appreciates Pakistani role in efforts to reduce tensions between Washington, Tehran, says Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Pakistan reiterated Friday that its position on Israel will not change unless there is progress toward an independent Palestinian state, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

Speaking at the Pakistani Embassy, Dar said Islamabad remained committed to its long-standing policy on Palestine and the Gaza Strip.

His comments came in response to a question about US President Donald Trump’s call for Muslim countries, including Pakistan, to consider joining the Abraham Accords.

Dar said Pakistan also restated the position during engagements at the UN earlier in the week.

He made clear that any shift in the stance toward Israel would depend on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Dar also said the US appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic role in efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Both sides said Dar and Rubio discussed regional security, ties, trade, investment, counter-terrorism and cooperation on Middle East stability.

The foreign minister declined to share details of Pakistan’s mediation efforts, citing confidentiality given that Islamabad was acting as a mediator.

He said Pakistan remained hopeful that its role could help support broader peace efforts in the region.

Dar added that Rubio accepted Pakistan’s proposal for deeper discussions on building a more strategic partnership and agreed to visit Pakistan later this year.