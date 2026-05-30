Marco Rubio 'thanked the minister for the constructive role Pakistan continues to play in realizing President Trump’s vision for peace in the Middle East and its mediation efforts with Iran,' says State Department

US top diplomat thanks Pakistan for efforts to mediate with Iran Marco Rubio 'thanked the minister for the constructive role Pakistan continues to play in realizing President Trump’s vision for peace in the Middle East and its mediation efforts with Iran,' says State Department

Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday for Islamabad's efforts to mediate an end to the US war against Iran.

During a meeting in the US capital, Rubio "thanked the minister for the constructive role Pakistan continues to play in realizing President Trump’s vision for peace in the Middle East and its mediation efforts with Iran," spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

"The secretary and deputy prime minister agreed upon the importance of working together to further strengthen a meaningful partnership that fosters security and prosperity for both Americans and Pakistanis," he added.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry separately said the top diplomats "appreciated the positive trajectory of Pak-U.S. bilateral relations over the past year. They discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest and agreed to and strengthen economic and trade relations, cultural cooperation as well as partnership in counter-terrorism and security domains."

"Secretary Rubio acknowledged Pakistan's diplomatic and mediatory efforts. He also commended close engagement and continued coordination between Pakistan's leadership and the U.S. Administration. The DPM/FM expressed confidence that Pakistan's continued sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and beyond, with the support of friendly countries, will yield positive results," it said in a statement that used an acronym to refer to Dar.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf while closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

The two sides have since continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.

Earlier Friday, Trump said he would meet officials to make a "final determination" on the proposal, which he claimed would include an Iranian commitment never to obtain a nuclear weapon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial shipping.

The New York Times reported that Trump did not make a decision during the two-hour Situation Room meeting. Asked to comment on the report, the White House confirmed only that the meeting had ended.