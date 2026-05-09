Norovirus outbreak reported on Caribbean Princess cruise ship

A norovirus outbreak has been reported aboard Princess Cruises' Caribbean Princess during its transatlantic voyage, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The outbreak, reported May 7 to the CDC, covers the ship's April 28 - May 11 voyage from Port Everglades. Of 3,116 passengers, 102 (3.3%) reported illness, along with 13 of 1,131 crew members (1.2%).

Predominant symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting.

"We quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage," said Princess Cruises, adding that the Caribbean Princess will undergo comprehensive cleaning upon arrival at Port Canaveral on May 11 before her next departure.