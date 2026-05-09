'We never considered the possibility that the US would be able to put any pressure on China and change its stance and view concerning relations with Iran,' says Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli

Post-war ties with China to be ‘broader and deeper,’ Iranian envoy says ahead of Trump’s trip 'We never considered the possibility that the US would be able to put any pressure on China and change its stance and view concerning relations with Iran,' says Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli

Iranian Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said Friday that Tehran’s relations with Beijing will grow “broader and deeper” in the post-war period.

Fazli made the remarks ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing next week, amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Fazli told reporters in Beijing that Iran and China share “very common views” on issues related to regional security, peace and global development, according to the South China Morning Post.

His remarks came amid speculation that Washington could offer Beijing tariff relief or trade concessions in exchange for increased pressure on Tehran to accept a broader peace arrangement in the Middle East, according to the newspaper.

Fazli dismissed the idea, signaling confidence in the strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing despite mounting geopolitical tensions.

“We never considered the possibility that the US would be able to put any pressure on China and change its stance and view concerning relations with Iran,” said Fazki, doubling down on his argument.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held bilateral talks Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi in Beijing.

"Both sides reaffirmed Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity," Araghchi wrote on US social media company X after he met Wang.

“The Iranian side trusts the Chinese side and expects the Chinese side to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping war and supports the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can coordinate development and security," he added.

Trade ties between China and Iran have continued to expand despite Western sanctions on Iran. China reported bilateral trade with Iran at $9.96 billion in 2025.

The figure excludes, however, an estimated $31.2 billion in Iranian crude oil exports to China, which were reportedly not reflected in official trade data, according to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Bloomberg said Friday that “Iran is ramping up trade with China via rail in a bid to blunt the impact of a US blockade of its ports.”

“The number of cargo trains going from Xi’an in central China to the Iranian capital Tehran has risen from around one per week before the conflict to one every three or four days since the start of the blockade on April 13,” it said.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. The fighting has been halted since April 8, when Pakistan secured a ceasefire. The US has extended the ceasefire without providing a new timeline.

Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports shortly after Islamabad hosted US talks with Tehran on April 11 - 12 that failed to produce an agreement. Tehran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the war began.

According to the White House, Trump will visit China on May 14-15 for his second in-person summit with President Xi Jinping, following their meeting in South Korea last year, but Beijing has yet to confirm the dates.