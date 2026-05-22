Mexico, US discuss cooperation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that she received US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin at the National Palace in the capital Mexico City.

"We welcomed the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to the National Palace. We agreed to continue collaborating jointly within the framework of mutual respect between our nations," Sheinbaum said on the US social media platform X.

Mexico's government said in a statement that Mullin held a working meeting with members of the government’s Security Cabinet, during which they followed up on key items on the bilateral agenda regarding security, border affairs and migration.

During the meeting, according to a statement, both delegations reiterated that cooperation between Mexico and the US is grounded in four principles: unrestricted respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual trust, shared and differentiated responsibility, and coordination without subordination.

The delegations from both countries agreed that ongoing dialogue and effective cooperation will remain fundamental to advance shared solutions that contribute to the security, well-being and prosperity of both nations, according to the government.

