Faustine Jackson Mafwele barred from US over torture and sexual assault of Ugandan, Kenyan activists who traveled to observe opposition leader Tundu Lissu's trial

US designates Tanzanian official over ‘torture,’ ‘sexual assault’ of rights activists Faustine Jackson Mafwele barred from US over torture and sexual assault of Ugandan, Kenyan activists who traveled to observe opposition leader Tundu Lissu's trial

The US on Thursday designated a senior Tanzanian police official over his alleged involvement in the torture and sexual assault of two East African human rights activists detained while observing an opposition trial.



In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department designated Tanzanian Police Force (TPF) Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele based on “credible information that he was involved in gross violations of human rights.”



The designation bars Mafwele from entering the US.



According to the State Department, TPF members detained, tortured and sexually assaulted Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi one year ago in Dar es Salaam.



The two activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.