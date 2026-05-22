‘I have just received information from my officials which details the appalling abuse of Canadians who were detained in Israel. These Canadians have now arrived in Türkiye,’ says Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Canada condemns ‘grave mistreatment’ of Gaza-bound flotilla members by Israel ‘I have just received information from my officials which details the appalling abuse of Canadians who were detained in Israel. These Canadians have now arrived in Türkiye,’ says Foreign Minister Anita Anand

Canada on Friday condemned the “grave mistreatment” of Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla members, calling for those responsible for the abuses to be held responsible.

“I have just received information from my officials which details the appalling abuse of Canadians who were detained in Israel. These Canadians have now arrived in Türkiye,” Foreign Minister Anita Anand wrote on US social media company X.

“Global Affairs consular officials on the ground are ensuring that they receive urgent medical care as required so that they can return home as soon as possible,” she added.

“Canada unequivocally condemns the grave mistreatment of Canadians in Israel. Those responsible for this egregious abuse must be held accountable. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

After being flown to Türkiye from detention in Israel, numerous accounts from the detained activists, as well as a video posted by an Israeli Cabinet minister, bore witness to multiple forms of abuse by their Israeli captors.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from Marmaris, Türkiye, in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007, pushing most of the population to the brink of starvation.

