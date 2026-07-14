President Claudia Sheinbaum says legal action has gained traction in US, Foreign Ministry discussed complaints with US Ambassador Ron Johnson

Mexico files criminal complaint for 17 dead nationals in US President Claudia Sheinbaum says legal action has gained traction in US, Foreign Ministry discussed complaints with US Ambassador Ron Johnson

The government here launched legal action for the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals at the hands of US immigration authorities.

The Foreign Ministry filed criminal complaints with the US Justice Department and state prosecutors for the deaths while in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents or during ICE operations.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said at a news conference Monday that the legal action has gained traction in the US and that the Foreign Ministry has discussed the complaints with US Ambassador Ron Johnson.

"He was very receptive to our concerns regarding alleged human rights violations against Mexican men and women in detention centers, as well as the deaths of three Mexican nationals during ICE operations," said Sheinbaum.

The complaints followed the cold-blooded murder of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE agents last Tuesday.

Araujo, who had lived in the US for the last 30 years, was shot dead on his way to work during a traffic stop after ICE officers allegedly mistook him for another person.

Sheinbaum has encouraged national unity in support of the criminal complaints filed in the US, urging all Mexicans to back the legal action.

"From my perspective, this is not only a matter for the Mexican government, although it is our responsibility to demand the protection of life and the human rights of Mexican men and women around the world, particularly in the United States. It is also a matter that concerns all Mexicans," she said.